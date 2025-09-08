Axis Bank launches Pink Capital

<p>Mumbai: In a pioneering initiative, Axis Bank launched ‘Pink Capital: The Spectrum of Queer Money’, a qualitative report that explores the financial lives of India’s LGBTQIA+ community.</p>.<p>The report’s findings reveal that queer consumers prioritise essential needs, with the largest share allocated to Systemic Access & Equality (34.2 per cent), followed by Healthcare & Safety (20 per cent), Financial Security & Future Stability (18.6 per cent), Emotional & Social Recognition (17.3 per cent), and Lifestyle & Culture (10 per cent). </p>.<p>These spending patterns reflect a community that prioritises survival, dignity, and long-term stability. Notably, mental health services and elder care emerged as key focus areas.</p>.<p>Among other insights, the study found that queer consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that offer tangible, inclusive solutions, such as joint accounts, pension access, and healthcare benefits. While inclusive branding is appreciated, it is everyday inclusion that builds lasting trust and loyalty.</p>.Markets decline in early trade dragged by foreign fund outflows, selling in Axis Bank.<p>In terms of financial security and future stability, two extremes emerged as focal points. While the youth stressed on banks and educational institutions that can create student loans, scholarships, and queer-focused savings or retirement products, the older cohort felt the need for community housing models and queer-affirming retirement homes.</p>.<p>“Over the years, Axis Bank has serviced thousands of accounts opened under the honorific marker ‘Mx’ or by Transgender Individuals—a testament to growing trust, deeper engagement with the community, and the rise of a distinct and increasingly visible customer segment,” said Munish Sharda, Executive Director, Axis Bank. </p>.<p>Building on this progress, Axis Bank is taking inclusive banking a step further by uncovering the economic realities and aspirations of the LGBTQIA+ community through this report.</p>.<p>“By making Pink Capital visible, we are not just doing the right thing, we are building the future of inclusive finance in India,” said Rajkamal Vempati, group executive and head of Human Resources, Axis Bank.</p>.<p>Pink Capital brings forward voices that have long been left out of financial conversations,” said Harish Iyer, SVP and head - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Axis Bank.</p>.<p>The launch coincides with the 7th anniversary of the Supreme Court verdict on Section 377, a moment that reaffirmed dignity and authenticity for the LGBTQIA+ community. It was unveiled during Sparsh Week, Axis Bank’s flagship celebration of culture and customers, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to service, inclusion, and customer-centricity.</p>