<p>Known for tightly wound thrillers, Sriram Raghavan shifts gears with a war biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a tank commander whose bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him a place in history. At just 21, Arun's actions at the Battle of Basantar defined his legacy, as the film chooses remembrance over spectacle.</p><p>Agastya Nanda plays Arun, a young officer eager to prove himself. The narrative moves between 1971 and 2001, as Arun's father, Brigadier M L Khetarpal, visits Pakistan for a school reunion and meets Major Nasir, allowing Arun's courage to be reflected even through the eyes of the enemy. From NDA days to his final stand, the film traces a brief life led with conviction, leaving behind more than a war story.</p><p>Nanda gives it his all, but the performance feels restrained, with visible stiffness and a lack of conviction in both dialogue and expression. Dharmendra, on the other hand, is quietly overwhelming. In his final film, his warmth and ease feel less like acting and more like presence. Jaideep Ahlawat matches that sincerity with a grounded, emotional turn, and together their scenes carry the film's strongest emotional weight. </p>.<p><em>Ikkis </em>is driven by sincerity and clear intent, with Raghavan avoiding chest-thumping nationalism and familiar war film beats. But intent alone is not enough. Uneven direction, a loosely stitched screenplay, and uninspired dialogue soften the impact. It wants to land like a punch, but pulls back too often, leaving the film weaker than it should be.</p>