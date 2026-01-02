Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ikkis movie review: Loosely stitched screenplay bogs down Sriram Raghavan's ode to war hero

Agastya Nanda gives it his all, but the performance feels restrained, with visible stiffness and a lack of conviction in both dialogue and expression.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 06:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ikkis
2026
2.5/5
Director:Sriram Raghavan
Cast:Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 06:17 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentbollywoodBollywood filmsHindi filmsMovie ReviewFilm reviewsFilm ReviewSholay Hindi filmFilmyzillaFilmy

Follow us on :

Follow Us