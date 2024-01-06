Ayodhya braces for religious tourism boom blessed by mandir

Development in the city is expected to continue for the next 2-3 years before it can properly function as a tourist hotspot, according to industry experts. While there are an estimated 1,100-1,200 rooms or 25-50 hotels in the city right now, this is expected to more than double in the next three years to bridge the current demand-supply gap. Till then, most tourists are expected to plan day trips to the city or stay in nearby cities.