Bajaj Auto reports zero sales in domestic market in April

Bajaj Auto reports no sales in domestic market in April

PTI
PTI,
  • May 04 2020, 12:52 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 13:41 ist
Bajaj Auto sold a total of 37,878 units last month, down 91 per cent from 4,23,315 units in April 2019. (iStock)

 Bajaj Auto on Monday said it did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April.

The company, however, shipped 32,009 two-wheeler units to overseas markets last month, Bajai Auto said in a statement.

The company said it sold nil units of commercial vehicles in the domestic market but managed to export 5,869 units last month.

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 37,878 units last month, down 91 per cent from 4,23,315 units in April 2019. 

Auto sector
auto industry
Business News
Bajaj Auto

