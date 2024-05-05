Vivaan Kapoor bows out in shoot-off as Indian trap shooters disappoint in Baku World Cup

New Delhi: Indian trap shooters failed to enter the title round of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku after Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain.

Vivaan shot 120 in qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland's former junior world champion Ian O'Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his very first shot to exit first, Vivaan kept fighting only to miss his third shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through.