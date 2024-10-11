Home
Bandhan Bank stock up 12% after RBI approves appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD & CEO

Partha Pratim Sengupta's three-year tenure counts from the date of taking charge, which shall not be later than November 10, 2024.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 08:32 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 08:32 IST
