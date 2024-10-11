Bandhan Bank stock up 12% after RBI approves appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD & CEO

<p>New Delhi: Shares of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandhan-bank">Bandhan Bank</a> on Friday jumped 12 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as its MD and CEO for three years.</p>.<p>The stock of the Kolkata-based private sector lender surged 11.61 per cent to trade at Rs 209.50 apiece on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-stock-exchange">National Stock Exchange</a> (NSE).</p>.<p>On the BSE, it climbed 11.58 per cent to Rs 209.50 per share.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 226.84 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 81,384.57 while the broader Nifty decreased 66.90 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 24,931.55.</p>.Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum names Anup Gupta as chairman.<p>In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Bandhan Bank said that the RBI approved the appointment of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbi-clears-appointment-of-partha-pratim-sengupta-as-md-and-ceo-of-bandhan-bank-3227863">Partha Pratim Sengupta</a> as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years.</p>.<p>His three-year tenure counts from the date of taking charge, which shall not be later than November 10, 2024, the bank said.</p>.<p>The RBI, vide its letter dated October 8, 2024, has granted its prior approval for the position, it said.</p>.<p>He replaces founder MD and CEO Chandra Sekhar Ghosh who stepped down on July 9. Currently, Ratan Kesh -- one of the executive directors -- is serving as the interim MD and CEO.</p>.<p>Sengupta, who has over four decades of experience, retired as the MD & CEO of state-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).</p>.<p>In a separate filing, Bandhan Bank also announced that the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company had completed an audit of loan claims filed by the lender under a guarantee scheme and said the remaining claims payout to the bank stood at Rs 314 crore.</p>.<p>The audit by the government agency was related to a set of loans the bank had given out as part of a government-backed scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme was meant to ensure payments to lenders in the case of defaults on microloans by small borrowers.</p>.<p>Bandhan Bank was launched on August 23, 2015, with 501 branches and 50 ATMs spread across 24 states after the RBI issued in-principle approval on April 2, 2014 to set up a universal bank.</p>.<p>It is the first-ever microfinance institution to become a universal bank from the eastern region.</p>.<p>In 2018, Bandhan Bank was successfully listed on the bourses. In 2019, the acquisition of Gruh Finance took place to provide more affordable banking solutions to homebuyers. </p>