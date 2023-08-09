Banks wrote off Rs 10.57 lakh crore worth of loans in 5 years till FY23

Banks wrote off loans worth Rs 10.57 lakh crore between financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23, in order to clean up their balance and avail tax benefits, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The highest amount of loan written off during the five year period was in 2018-19 at Rs 2.36 lakh crore. In 2019-20 it declined marginally to Rs 2.34 lakh crore. In pandemic hit 2020-21, Rs 2.02 lakh crore loans were written off by scheduled commercial banks.
During the financial year ended March 2023, commercial banks wrote off Rs 2.09 lakh crore. The total loans written off between the financial year 2018-19 and 2022-23 stands at Rs 10,57,326 crore.
As per RBI guidelines and policy approved by banks’ Boards, non-performing loans, including, inter-alia, those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years, are removed from the balance-sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off, the minister said in reply to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar.
Sircar, who represents Trinmool Congress Party in the upper house of parliament, said the loan write off during Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is the highest ever.
"MoS Finance has replied for only 5 years here, but elsewhere he has given me figures for the remaining 4 years of Modi rule. The total write-off by banks in the last 9 years of this regime comes to Rs 14.51 lakh crore but the amount recovered after write-off comes to Rs 1.87 lakh crore," Sircar said.
“This is our money lying in banks that Govt & RBI have directed banks to wipe out and adjust the loans of frauds, asset-strippers, wilful defaulters and criminals— without telling us,” he added.
However, Karad noted in his reply to the parliament that “borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery continues.”
Banks write-off NPAs as part of their regular exercise to clean up their balance-sheet, avail tax benefit and optimise capital, in accordance with RBI guidelines and policy approved by their Boards, the minister said.