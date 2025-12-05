Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Delivery vs Drama | Modi’s rhetoric masks unmet promises

Delivery vs Drama | Modi’s rhetoric masks unmet promises

The Opposition fell into Modi’s trap, debating theatrics instead of questioning his delivery record.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 05:34 IST
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 05:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
CongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiOppositionIndia PoliticsOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us