Bharti joins Tata, Mahindra, Welspun in acquiring stake in British firms

New Delhi: Bharti Enterprises' estimated USD 4 billion deal on Monday to acquire about 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group, Britain's largest broadband and mobile company, is the latest in the list of Indian companies buying firms in the UK since the turn of the millennium.

Unsurprisingly, the list of Indian companies acquiring firms in the UK is dominated by salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group with another homegrown group Mahindra & Mahindra along with home textiles to infrastructure major Welspun and TVS finding prominent places.

Tata Tea was the first to pull off what was then "the biggest acquisition in the Indian corporate history" by acquiring Britain's most popular tea and the second largest global tea brand Tetley for 271 million pounds in February 2000. Tetley was famous for its TV advertisements featuring the Tetley tea folk. At that time Tata Tea was much smaller than Tetley.