Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Prasad and team’s agenda: Restoring Chinnaswamy as primary venue

They also asserted that the stadium, whose status as an international cricket stadium is in jeopardy, will not be relocated from its current location in the City’s CBD.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 23:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 23:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketVenkatesh PrasadChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us