Prasad and team’s agenda: Restoring Chinnaswamy as primary venue

<p>Bengaluru: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and his team said they were contesting the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association elections in a bid to restore the State's "lost glory" and M Chinnaswamy Stadium's stature as one of the country's primary international cricket venues.</p>.<p>Addressing a large media contingent, their first since they decided to jump into fray, Prasad and Vinay Mruthyunjaya, former KSCA treasurer, said in chorus that they would work with the relevant authorities to achieve their twin targets while enlisting the support of Karnataka stalwarts, including Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, for their candidature.</p>.<p>The duo also asserted that the stadium, whose status as an international cricket stadium is in jeopardy, will not be relocated from its current location in the City's CBD.</p>.<p>Terming the venue "the crown jewel" of Karnataka cricket, Prasad said: "We will rebuild and strengthen relations with the government and civic authorities to restore M Chinnaswamy Stadium as India's premier cricket venue, bring international matches back to this historic ground and reinstate its stature on the global stage."</p>.<p>The State government has been denying permission to host any matches at the venue following a stampede that left 11 fans dead and several more injured on June 4 when the huge crowd that gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL triumph went out of control.</p>.<p>The State govt then appointed Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission to inquire the events of June 4. Subsequently, the commission submitted a damning report about the structure, suggesting it was unfit to host high-profile events that have the potential to attract large crowds while recommending the relocation of the stadium. </p>.<p>"Until such infrastructural changes are made, continuing to host high-attendance events at the current location poses unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness," the commission stated. </p>.<p>Since then KSCA has failed to obtain permission from cops to conduct matches at the Chinnaswamy. While the entire Maharaja Trophy T20 was shifted to Mysuru, the association is yet to get the nod for hosting ICC Women's World ODI World Cup matches, including the potential final, allotted for Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Further dwelling on the issue, Vinay said, "We will conduct a comprehensive stadium safety audit based on expert recommendations and implement all remedial measures (listed in the report)."</p>.<p>Releasing an elaborate manifesto on the occasion, which was also attended by former India women's team captain Shanta Rangaswamy and former KSCA officials, Prasad said that infrastructure development across Karnataka, structured development of men's and women's cricket, and reviving the Karnataka Cricket Academy under a legendary cricketer from the state were some of their primary agendas. </p>.<p>Terming himself the "chief selector", Prasad said he didn't have the full team ready yet to contest and still to decide on who will contest for which position. </p>