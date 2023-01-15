Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044

Bitcoin rose 5.58 per cent to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6 per cent from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan 1.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7 per cent to $1,552.6 on Saturday, adding $101.6 to its previous close.
