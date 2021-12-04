Bitcoin tumbles 5.5% to $53,436

Bitcoin plunged 5.5% to $53,435.9 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, losing $3,112.06 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.6% from the year's high of $69,000 on November 10.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.81% to $4,208.68 on Friday, losing $307.35 from its previous close.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ship containers become homes
DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!
‘Today, it’s Munawar. Tomorrow, it can be us’
DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!
Multicultural or Monochromatic India? Choice is ours
Omicron: Stick to Covid protocols
A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please
You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron
Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'
'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller