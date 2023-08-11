NCLAT stays insolvency against Coffee Day Global till the next hearing on September 20

The NCLAT said it has 'found that there are arguable points involved in this appeal, therefore, we issue a formal notice to the Respondents who are already on caveat, enabling it to file its reply.'

It has directed IRP and IndusInd Bank to file a reply within two weeks up to August 25, 2023, and a rejoinder, if any, be filed by CDGL within two weeks and directed to list the matter for hearing on September 20, 2023.