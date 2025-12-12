<p>Bengaluru: The city is bracing for a significant escalation in the winter chill, as the India Meteorological Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=imd">IMD</a>) forecasts a sharp decline in night temperatures over the coming week, likely pushing the mercury to near record lows for the season.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> has already witnessed a noticeable dip in minimum temperatures, with the city station recording a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, slightly below the normal for this time of year. The maximum temperature stood at 27.6 degrees Celsius. However, IMD officials warn that the true chill is yet to set in.</p>.Bengaluru experiences early winter chill as temperatures dip .<p>According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to fluctuate between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius through the coming week. This anticipated range is well below the long-term December average of 16.4 degrees Celsius, potentially marking the coldest December phase the city has seen in recent years.</p><p>The climatic shift is being attributed to stable atmospheric conditions conducive to radiational cooling. An IMD official explained that the current weather is a result of a combination of dry air, clear skies, and the strengthening of northeasterly winds. These winds are known to carry cold, dry air towards the South, displacing warmer masses and intensifying the night time chill and early morning fog.</p><p>The weather pattern extends beyond the state capital. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and IMD reports indicate a state wide dry spell. The latest state forecast, as of Thursday, states that dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka for the next seven days.</p><p>The persisting dry, cool conditions suggest residents, especially morning walkers and early commuters, should take necessary precautions against the intense winter phase, which is now settling firmly over the state</p>