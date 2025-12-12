<p>Hyderabad: Even as neighbouring<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh"> Andhra Pradesh</a> pins its ambitions on Amaravati, a greenfield capital city projected to attract investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana </a>is quietly stealing a march with its own bold experiment in city-making with a virgin greenfield “fourth” and “future city” rising south of Hyderabad.</p><p>Amaravati has been in the making for almost a decade and many crucial works still remain pending. This fourth city, named ‘Bharat Future City’, is coming up in Telangana to complement Hyderabad, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/secundarabad">Secunderabad </a>and Cyberabad.</p><p>Planned beyond the existing limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the new urban nucleus is mapped across a fast-emerging corridor framed by the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Srisailam Highway and Nagarjunasagar Highway, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) just a short drive away. The Telangana government envisions the project as a strategic effort to decongest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>’s core while creating a smart, resilient and future-ready urban centre in the south.</p>.<p><strong>Future City Development Authority set up</strong> </p><p>To steer this transformation, the State has set up the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), a dedicated body mandated to plan and regulate integrated urban development over 765 sq km on the city’s southern edge, anchored within a 13,500-acre greenfield site. Telangana's key advantages include large tracts of land already under its control, the site's proximity of barely 25 km to the international airport, and strong connectivity through the ORR and other major transport corridors. 

The master plan envisages six distinct themed cities alongside residential zones, collectively designed to anchor the State's next phase of urban and economic expansion.

"Once complete, Bharat Future City is designed to accommodate an estimated nine lakh residents and create employment for nearly 1.3 million people. It is a future-proof city that not only aligns with Telangana’s long-term economic vision but also sets new benchmarks for inclusive, climate-responsive urban design in India," said a senior FCDA official.</p>.<p><strong>Cluster-based development strategy</strong></p><p>The master plan for Bharat Future City adopts a cluster-based development strategy to ensure balanced land use, economic synergy and efficient mobility. Key districts are organised in defined grids with arterial roads, while industrial zones are positioned around the central business district to ensure visibility and accessibility. This structure supports the city’s live–work–innovate–learn–and–play philosophy and enables seamless interaction between residential, commercial, institutional and industrial functions.</p><p>Each zone within Future City has been conceptualised with a distinct identity while functioning as part of a larger, cohesive urban ecosystem. At its core, the central business district comprises six key districts — AI City, Health City, the Entertainment District, the Sports Hub, the Education Zone and the Eco-Tourism Hub that together form the commercial, technological, institutional and cultural heart of the city.

AI City will serve as the technological centre of Bharat Future City, hosting digital innovation and next-generation technology enterprises. A central green park forms the organising spine of this district, acting as an urban sponge and lung space while linking AI City seamlessly with adjoining activity zones.

To the east of AI City, Health City is planned as a comprehensive medical and wellness district integrating super-speciality hospitals, research institutions, medical education and rehabilitation facilities. The district is structured around green corridors and waterfront edges, offering a calm and restorative environment that supports healthcare and life-sciences activity.</p>.<p><strong>Entertainment District</strong></p><p>The Entertainment District is split into multiple zones catering to the entire city. It will function as a leisure hub with vibrant high-street retail, hospitality, convention facilities and family-oriented recreation, with its central location expected to enhance footfall and anchor the city’s cultural and social life.</p><p>The Residential Zone, located in the northern and southern parts of the site, will provide diverse housing options ranging from plotted layouts to gated communities and high-rise apartments. Neighbourhoods are planned to offer a quieter living environment while maintaining strong connectivity to the city’s transit network and key employment centres, reinforcing the ‘walk-to-work’ concept, said a FCDA senior official.</p>