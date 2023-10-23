Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launch new event promotion venture Nisarga

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Monday announced their foray into promoting events and experiences through their new venture, Nisarga.
The new venture will promote high impact events and intellectual properties (IPs) , curate special segments in existing IPs as well as develop and create new platforms.
As a first step, Nisarga has tied up with Elite Octane, a specialist motorsports and entertainment events company which holds IPs like 'The Valley Run', the company said in a statement.
Elite Octane will be instrumental in executing various activities and creating new platform segments, especially in the domains of motorsports and entertainment, it added.
The calendar of events currently comprises three motor sporting events, expos and one music concert, including innovative youth-connect programmes.
In a joint statement, Anushka and Virat said Nisarga embodies their values and vision in what they do personally and professionally.
'Nisarga's initiatives will promote these perspectives, the impact of which will be seen as we embark on this journey and execute these on the ground, through engaging experiences so that we leave behind more than what we were given,' they said.
The company's top management includes Taha Coburn Kutay as its CEO leading the global operations and strategic partnerships, Shivank Sidhu overseeing strategic marketing, events and alliances and Ankur Nigam, COO leading finance, legal and transactions, the statement said.