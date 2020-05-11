Blended learning to stay: NASSCOM chief

Blending learning is going to be the form of education in future and children and parents need to prepare for it, says NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh.

“Education is going to be online, offline.... a mix of both... it is going to be blended learning and it is going to stay,” said Ghosh, delivering an online lecture organised by Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, on National Technology Day.

“We have to live with COVID-19, maybe for the next few months, we have been brace the change,” she said, speaking on ‘IT: In service of Indians for Rebooting Life & Livelihood during and after COVID-19.’

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital warriors - those working in IT and telecom companies - are keeping the world going during the lockdown times.

According to Ghosh, travel and tourism that was fully dependent on IT has taken a severe blow. “The emerging fields are cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, online learning would be a major thing,” she said. “Health, telemedicine and online education would surely be a priority sector. Let’s try and look at positives.... when life gives you lemons make lemonade... never allow a crisis to go waste,” she said.