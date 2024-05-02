ADB 'overstated' claims on climate adaptation finance in Asia: Oxfam

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank's actual finance numbers for its largest climate adaptation projects in countries in Asia, including India, are 'overstated' and could be off by 44 per cent— $0.9 billion instead of the reported $1.7 billion, Oxfam claimed in a report.

The ADB, however, reaffirmed its figures, standing by its methodology and commitment to deliver $100 billion in climate financing by 2030, with $34 billion earmarked for adaptation and resilience.

"We stand by our climate adaptation finance numbers' and the bank's determination is to fulfil its climate financing goals and its recent increase in climate finance commitments in 2023," a spokesperson of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said, responding to the report released by Oxfam, a non-profit.

The report Unaccountable Adaptation: The Asian Development Bank's overstated claims on climate adaptation finance is focused on ADB's largest climate adaptation projects in Asia and the Pacific, and is examining 15 major initiatives spread across countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, China and Papua New Guinea.

In it, Oxfam, highlighted 'significant discrepancies' in the multilateral development bank's reported figures.