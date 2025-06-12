Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Boeing shares fall 8% after Air India plane crashes

The plane was headed from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in the UK
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 10:56 IST
GujaratPlane CrashBoeingStock marketAhmedabad airportGatwick Airportmarket crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us