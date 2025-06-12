<p>Shares of planemaker Boeing fell 8 per cent in premarket US trading on Thursday (June 12) after an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/plane-crash-in-ahmedabad-242-onboard-smoke-seen-from-adani-airport-premises-3582589">Air India aircraft</a> with 242 people crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad.</p>.<p>Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.</p>.<p>The plane was headed to Gatwick Airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.</p>.Air India Plane Crash Updates | Airline confirms 241 dead in Ahmedabad plane crash.<p>It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Boeing said in a statement it was aware of initial reports and was working to gather more information.</p>.<p>The news comes as the planemaker tries to rebuild trust related to safety in its jets and ramp up production under new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Orthberg.</p>.Air India plane crash | Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of each victim.<p>Boeing's shares were down about 8 per cent at $196.52 in premarket trading.</p>.<p>"It's a knee jerk reaction (to the incident) and there's revised fears of the problems that plagued Boeing aircraft and Boeing itself in recent years," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG Group. </p>