Bristol Myers Squibb inaugurates $100 million IT, drug development facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bristol Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the official opening of its $100 million new facility here.

A press release from the firm said the state-of-the-art site will expand the company’s global drug development and IT and digital capabilities and is expected to be home to over 1,500 employees.

The new site expands Bristol Myers Squibb’s global footprint and will serve as an innovation hub, as the company writes the next chapter in its history. The company has invested over $100 million in the creation of this cutting-edge facility, it said.

The facility was officially opened in the presence of Telangana Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu, Christopher Boerner, Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Greg Meyers, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb, among others.