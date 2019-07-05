Budget 2019 is completely visionless: Mamata Banerjee

Dubbing the Union Budget as “completely visionless” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that commoners will suffer because of it.

Mamata slammed the Centre for imposing cess and special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The chief minister in a series of tweets argued that the resulting increase in the prices of petrol and diesel will have cascading effect and impact the transport sector, market and daily lives of common people.

"Budget2019 is completely visionless. In fact, the total vision is derailed. On top of it, not only have they imposed cess but also special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to price increase by nearly Rs 2.50/litre for petrol and Rs 2.30/litre for diesel. As a result, price hikes will hit from transport to market to kitchens,” tweeted Mamata.

In another tweet, she claimed that the sufferings of the common people will continue due to this budget.

“Commoners are suffering and suffering. This is Election Prize!!,” she tweeted.