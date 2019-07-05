Development friendly, future oriented budget: PM Modi

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2019, 14:45pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 15:02pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.

Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country.

He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income. 

