Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Now, invasive pigs emerge as threat for wildlife at Desert National Park in Jaisalmer

The sighting of pigs started at the Desert National Park following the development of the Indira Gandhi Nahar Pariyojana (IGNP) nearly two decades ago.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsRajasthanpigsDesert National Park

Follow us on :

Follow Us