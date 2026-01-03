<p>Desert National Park (Rajasthan): Invasive pigs (hybrids between domestic and wild pigs) have emerged as a major cause of concern for officials and researchers at the Desert National Park (DNP), a fragile ecosystem in Rajasthan. The species is increasingly emerging as a top predator—hunting livestock, destroying eggs of grassland birds, and scavenging on carcasses, which are the primary sources of food for several resident and migratory bird species.</p><p>Researchers working on the Great Indian Bustard— a bird on the verge of extinction— and associated wildlife in Thar say that pigs are altering the park’s ecosystem primarily by competing with native species, and potentially predating on ground-nesting birds. There have also been incidents of pigs hunting livestock and cattle, as well as attacking humans living inside one of the largest national parks in India. Additionally, there is a growing threat of pigs spreading diseases to both humans and animals.</p>.Border 2 song launch turns Rajasthan's Tanot-Longewala into a stage of patriotism.<p>However, forest officials say that managing the pig population is extremely difficult as they have a very high reproductive rate. While officials claim that these wild pigs are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972; however, researchers counter this claim stating that these are just invasive species and can be translocated.</p><p>The sighting of pigs started at the Desert National Park following the development of the Indira Gandhi Nahar Pariyojana (IGNP) nearly two decades ago. The establishment of permanent water bodies and extensive cultivation along the IGNP canal has created favorable new habitats for pigs, resulting in their increased presence in the region, said a senior forest official from Rajasthan.</p><p>Manas Shukla, a Wildlife Institute of India researcher working on vultures at DNP, says that pigs have been adversely impacting the food chain of native species. “DNP happens to be one of the last safe havens for vultures, both native and migratory. The availability of carcasses is the reason why several scavenging species are thriving here. Our camera trapping at carcasses shows that invasive pigs are becoming a major competitor of threatened vulture populations over food (carcasses) that can further impact these declining species,” he said.</p><p>DNP serves as a winter home for Egyptian vultures, Eurasian griffons, white-rumped vultures, Himalayan griffons, cinereous vultures, and red-headed vultures, among others. Vulture populations have witnessed a steep decline over the last few decades due to the use of diclofenac, a veterinary drug.</p><p>Locals also allege that wild boars are not only raiding their monsoon crops but are also attacking their cattle and livestock. “Many children were injured in wild boar attacks in our village,” said Navlaram, a resident of one of the more than hundred villages located inside the 3,162 sq km DNP. Wild pigs are hunting cows (especially calves), goats, and sheep, as they are unable to find crops to feed on inside the park after the monsoon season.</p><p>Ashish Vyas, former Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jaisalmer, said that currently the forest department can only capture pigs from the Great Indian Bustard enclosures and release them outside. Apart from wild pigs, DNP is also facing threats from feral dogs, and creating enclosures for the entire DNP is not possible,” he said. </p>