'Govt needs to focus on food processing parks'

By Dharmesh Ratanghayra

"Increasing number of us Indians now focus on healthy and nutritious food. There is a growing emphasis on farm to fork traceability. In this budget, we expect the government to also focus on speeding up operational readiness of existing and new Food Processing Parks. This should be made accessible to small enterprises too. This can be a win-win for farmers, factory workers, small and medium enterprises and the consumers."

(The author is the founder of TinySpoons)