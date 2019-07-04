Incentivise pharma to adopt global practices, standards

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2019, 17:50pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 17:50pm ist

Mr Ravi Mathur, CEO, GS1 India

The pharma sector could be incentivized in the budget for adopting global practices & standards which enable counterfeit detection & authentication. The vision of GS1 India is to significantly enhance patient safety through elimination of medication errors, track & trace, product recalls, counterfeit detection & authentication of medicines & medical devices.

The author is the CEO of GS1 India. 

