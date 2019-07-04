Incentivise pharma to adopt global practices, standards

Mr Ravi Mathur, CEO, GS1 India

The pharma sector could be incentivized in the budget for adopting global practices & standards which enable counterfeit detection & authentication. The vision of GS1 India is to significantly enhance patient safety through elimination of medication errors, track & trace, product recalls, counterfeit detection & authentication of medicines & medical devices.

