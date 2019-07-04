Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Looking at the unique challenges being faced by the IT sector, the government should look to introduce special monetary incentives for the Indian software product companies that invest heavily on research & development to create world-class software products. We expect this budget to increase fund allocation towards Make in India, Digital India, and Smart City initiatives.

In addition, providing scalable and reliable IT infrastructure to businesses and citizens will ensure business continuity and connected people, processes and systems. On the policy front, we feel that there is an immediate need to reduce the corporate tax rate to 25%.

