Three-day festival on textile history and literature in Bengaluru

This time around, the festival is curated around the theme, ‘Text and Tapestry — Knots, Loops, Stitches and Tangles’. The team was keen on shining a light on the city’s “rich textile industry, cultures of weaving and artistic practices centred around textile,” says Pooja Sagar, who leads Word Lab, IIHS, which hosts the festival. “We started thinking of text as an object that was woven together, where threads of the past and present intersect. We ran with this, and picked everything else that fit in,” she adds.