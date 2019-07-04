Overpowering regulations can dampen startups' spirits

Vinay Agrrawal, Founder & CEO, Hubbler

For a Make in India vs Register in India, we founders have a huge expectation from the upcoming budget to make India the preferred hub, especially for the startup sector. Tax woes like Angel Tax continue to haunt Indian entrepreneurs and investors. Several Indian startups, although operating in India, have registered their companies in Singapore to benefit from the mature funding opportunities, ease of doing business, lower capital gain tax from selling of shares by investors.

Continue the policy of reducing corporate taxes, and stable economic policies (lowering the compliances required to be met by startups, reduced or zero rate of TDS, encouraging VCs by requiring less stringent paperwork). Indian startups are literally going places today & the overpowering regulations can dampen the spirits & the pride of Make in India & Registered in India.