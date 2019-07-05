Startup channel going to make entrepreneurs superstars

Gotama Gowda, Co- Founder and CEO, Openapp.

It is encouraging to see that the 2019 Budget has given prominence to the startup community. On a lighter note, the Startup TV channel is going to make Superstars out of Entrepreneurs, while there are a few now, there will be a lot more as the country is moving towards celebrating Entrepreneurship, which is a good move. The most awaited announcement was the ease of angel tax regulations, where the govt. has not just heeded to what the industry was gunning for, but has got in the right set of check points to ensure the right kind of money is coming in.

Bharat Net is a great push and the fact that it is going to be a PPP model is much better than the government itself taking it forward. Unlike the last term, there is prominence and the only expectation is that this time around, the right partners are found to enable connectivity and is actioned as soon as possible.

Rapid urbanisation, Insurance and Infrastructure, especially in the housing sector with reduced home loan rates, will increase the need for enhanced safety & security. The 100% FDI in insurance intermediaries, will give rise to more players in the segment eventually bringing in competitive rates, which is healthy for the industry. As for a company in security and surveillance, Insurance is an industry that goes hand in hand. This will improve the investor focus in the sector, and will also improve the wave of strategic foreign investors.

