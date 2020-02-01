All hell will break loose if govt fails: Market expert

All hell will break loose if govt fails: Basant Maheshwari on Budget expectation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2020, 09:37am ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 10:24am ist
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (3R) looks on as she leaves the Finance Ministry for the Parliament to announce the 2020-21 union budget, in New Delhi on February 1, 2020. (AFP Photo)

While the market is having high hopes from Union Budget 2020, market expert, Basant Maheshwari apprehends that it will be a disaster if the government fails to come up to the expectations.

“All hell will break loose, if the government fails this time around. This is the first time in last 25-30 years that I have been tracking markets that India has slowed down on its own without any global issues. The government needs to do something. It cannot sit back and hope for something magical to happen on its own,” Maheshwari told Economic Times.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

Maheshwari also pointed out some aspects of current government policies that he feels need modifications.

Follow Budget 2020 Live coverage here

"The long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax has to go. The government in any case is not making any money from it. The dividend distribution tax should also be revisited. Companies are not keen on distributing dividends, because dividends actually attract a distribution tax," he said.

Follow Stock Markets Live coverage here

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Basant Maheshwari
Comments (+)
 