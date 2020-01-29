Before Budget 2020 comes, know where budget papers get printed

As Union Budget 2020 is going to be announced on February 1, a lot of speculations are being made on what the latest budget will have in store.

While you all are curious to know the details of the upcoming budget, do you know where the budget papers get printed? Well, the budget printing process is no less interesting.

The process of budget printing starts with the 'Halwa ceremony' that happened on January 20 for the upcoming 2020 Union Budget. The printing happens at the press of the Finance Ministry, located at the basement of North Block on Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

It is a very confidential activity that employs just 30 members from the ministry. The involved people are not allowed to have any contact with the outside world, including family members, during the week before the budget is announced.