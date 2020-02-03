Budget 2020: A boost for MSMEs and start-ups

Budget 2020: A boost for MSMEs and start-ups

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2020, 14:57pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 14:57pm ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

By Chet Jainn

"I think it's a very good move deferring the ESOPs or deferring it for 5 years, till they sell it or leave the company.  I think it's a very interesting move and startups will be able to exercise such facilities to hire more talents.

 Though it's financing for MSME is also a very interesting topic where a lot of MSMEs will be able to leverage this opportunity to scale, finance their invoices and keep increasing their production with the additional financing options that they would have. 

 And almost Rs 100,000 crore education sector package is subtly going to boost the economy to the education sector. Ed-tech companies and certain other educational programs are going to benefit. I am very sure interesting permutations and combinations are possible when the innovative startups come into the education space with this.  We will have to see the details of  Rs 99,300 crore package that the government has announced."

(Chet Jainn, Founder & CEO, Crowdera)

