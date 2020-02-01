Budget 2020: A lack of clarity around e-pharmacy sector

By Saurabh Agarwal

This budget has been a pro health and we are encouraged to see policies around seamless delivery of services through technology, a holistic vision for healthcare and the move towards expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country. The extension of Mission Indradhanush to cover new diseases and vaccines also comes at a time when India is witnessing a rise in the incidence of various health conditions and newer epidemics. However, the lack of any clarity around the e-pharmacy sector and a regulation for the same has come as a dampener. This sector has the potential to realize the government’s vision of access to affordable and quality care. Given this, we hoped to see some policies for the online pharmacy segment.

(Saurabh Agarwal - Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Medlife.com)