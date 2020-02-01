Budget 2020: A mixed bag

By Ambarish Ghosh

The budget has been a mixed bag this year – positive for the middle class and startups but not so conducive on other aspects. For the benefit of the startup ecosystem, the government has proposed the creation of an investment clearance cell. This will help address many bottlenecks faced by budding entrepreneurs. The duty refund for export products comes as a welcome move for players like The Hillcart Tales. However, given that the tea industry is amidst rising costs of production and stagnant selling prices, we hoped to see these issues addressed.

(Ambarish Ghosh, Founder and Director, The Hillcart Tales)