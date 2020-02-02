Budget 2020: 'FMCG sector left wanting for consumption growth'

By Rajesh Ramakrishnan,
MD, Perfetti Van Melle India
"The income tax reduction could be seen as an indirect measure to increasing the purchasing power of the lower and middle income groups. The trickle down flow of the same into the FMCG sector is something to be hoped for. The Union Budget however, leaves the entire sector wanting more in terms of revival of consumption."
