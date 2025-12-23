Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Neither free nor fair': New Zealand minister opposes trade deal with India, says it 'gives away too much'

It is a bad deal for New Zealand as it gives away too much while getting too little in return, says Foreign Minister Winston Peters
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 05:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 05:53 IST
India NewsWorld newsIndiaNew ZealandFree Trade Agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us