Budget 2020: National logistics policy to be released soon, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 14:17pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 14:17pm ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

The government of Saturday said that a national logistics policy will be released soon which will set up a single-window e-logistics market and focus on employment generation and making MSMEs competitive.

"National logistics policy will soon be released," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2020-21.

Explaining further, she said the proposed policy will clarify the role of the Centre, states and also key regulators.

"It will also create a single window e-logistics market and focus on the generation of employment, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) competitive," she said.

The government has been striving hard to bring down logistics cost for global competitiveness.

The cost of logistics for India is about 14 per cent of its GDP and it is far higher as compared to other countries. There is a target to reduce it to 9 per cent in the coming years. 

