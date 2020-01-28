'Budget 2020 should focus on strengthening agri sector'

Budget 2020 should focus on strengthening agriculture sector: Praj Industries Chairman

  • Jan 28 2020, 15:27pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 15:27pm ist
Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries India.

By Pramod Chaudhari

To deal with the slowdown and improve the business climate, Union budget 2020 should renew its focus on strengthening agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure, which will also generate employment. Budget 2020-2021 should make strategic policy interventions to boost exports by increasing competitiveness. 

Fast-tracking reforms to strengthen the BFSI sector will improve consumer sentiment and create demand.  The budget should mainstream climate risk and prepare the financial ground for risk assessment and mitigation. A thrust on propagating biofuels in the country’s energy consumption will help mitigate climate and economy risks. 

(The writer is the Executive Chairman of Praj Industries India)

