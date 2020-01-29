Budget 2020: The necessity to create jobs

Budget 2020: The necessity to create jobs

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2020, 21:26pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 21:26pm ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

 By Marteen Geraets

"The investment to get the economy back to strong growth is required especially in job creation and infrastructure. The economy is critical to be revived. For the optical industry specifically, consideration for GST reduction, assisting those needing vision correction."

(Marteen Geraets, CEO Essilor India)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
job
infrastructure
Economy
Union Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Comments (+)
 