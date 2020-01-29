Budget 2020: The necessity to create jobs

By Marteen Geraets
"The investment to get the economy back to strong growth is required especially in job creation and infrastructure. The economy is critical to be revived. For the optical industry specifically, consideration for GST reduction, assisting those needing vision correction."
(Marteen Geraets, CEO Essilor India)
