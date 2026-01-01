<p>Bengaluru: The nationwide gig worker strike did not cause any major disruptions in Bengaluru, as delivery agents continued working throughout the day, lured in by the heightened incentives by aggregator platforms, such as Swiggy and Zomato, among others. </p>.<p>While a few workers stuck to the ‘App Bandh’ strike on December 31, called by national gig worker unions, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), and the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), in protest of the “unethical 10-minute delivery model” and the lack of job security, for a majority it was regular workday. Only minor disruptions were noted in parts of North and East Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Several delivery personnel remained unaware of the strike. “I had no idea that such a strike was taking place today. Irrespective, I wouldn’t miss work today as the delivery platforms have rolled out special incentives for New Year’s Eve,” said Iqbal, a 25-year-old working for Swiggy. </p>.Bengaluru's pubs, bars and restaurants clock in brisk business.<p>For others, feeding the family took precedence over supporting their peers. “Are our working conditions bad? Yes. But when I’m not getting any other job, I can’t afford to lose this one. I have the opportunity to earn more today, so I took it. My family needs the money,” said Pappu Kumar, who has been working with Blinkit for the past eight months. </p>.<p>To encourage delivery professionals, platforms, like Swiggy and Zomato rolled out heightened incentives across the city. Swiggy ran a promotional ‘Double Earnings’ offer, advertising earnings of Rs 2,175 for 19 orders, within a period of six hours between 6 pm and 12 am. The gig workers had the option of rejecting only one order during the time period. </p>.<p>Zomato also offered a pay of Rs 90 between 6 and 10 pm, on the condition that delivery agents log in for a minimum period of three and a half hours between 6 pm and 12 am. </p>.<p>“This goes to show that these platforms are capable of paying their employees rightfully, they just don’t want to do it. If similar incentives are provided throughout the year, it will help delivery agents earn a decent livelihood,” said Prashant Sawardekar, founder and national president of IFAT. </p>.<p>The strike, however, saw widespread support from citizens, with many vowing not to order in on New Year’s Eve. </p>