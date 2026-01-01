Menu
Gig workers strike fizzles out in Bengaluru

Only minor disruptions were noted in parts of North and East Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 21:25 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 21:25 IST
