<p>As the evening dawned on Wednesday, revellers flocked to popular spots in Bengaluru to celebrate the New Year.</p>.<p>A festive mood prevailed on MG Road, Brigade Road junction and Church Street with large crowds gathering under tight security arrangements.</p>.<p>Continuous public safety announcements echoed across the central business district as police personnel regulated the swelling crowd. However, directions issued by the police to pubs and restaurants to strictly control sound levels were largely ignored.</p>.<p>On Church Street, loud music from pubs drowned out official announcements, prompting police to seize speakers from a couple of establishments after repeated warnings. Several customers were seen standing outside pubs on Church Street.</p>.<p>As part of crowd-control measures, street vendors, including flower sellers and chaat vendors, were restricted from operating in the area. Entry points at major junctions were barricaded with temporary safety gates, where people carrying handbags and backpacks were denied entry as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p><strong>Shops close early</strong></p>.<p>Shops along Brigade Road were asked to shut by 8 pm as crowds began gathering in large numbers.</p>.<p>Indiranagar, Kalyan Nagar, J P Nagar and Koramangala weren't far behind on the celebrations. Crowds swelled up in all these areas known for some of their popular partying establishments, a little after 9 pm, as police personnel kept a watchful eye.</p>.<p>The city police, led by Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, left no stone unturned when it came to matters of security. Police personnel ensured that no one entered the premises without passing checks and frisking.</p>.<p>Unlike the previous years, crowds were managed better, leading to less congestion, especially in Koramangala. Emergency vehicles, police units and controlled and regulated access systems were implemented successfully to prevent overcrowding.</p>.<p>Designated holding areas were also marked to manage crowd density temporarily. Public announcements were largely effective in guiding the crowd, which moved through barricaded roads and clear signs.</p>.<p>Apart from the dedicated women's help desks and improved presence of female officials, dedicated safe zones with seating and lying down facilities ensured safety for women and young adults.</p>.<p>Indiranagar, too, saw revellers flocking in large numbers, with many of them having bookings to enter pubs and similar establishments. Large lines were seen outside pubs with eager patrons waiting for their entry.</p>.<p><strong>Fall in bookings on ride aggregator apps </strong></p>.<p>Throughout December 31, bookings on ride aggregator apps like Ola, Uber and Rapido remained fewer than normal said D Rudramurthy, General Secretary, ARDU.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"A major chunk of the city's population is out of town, so there was no surge in bookings," he told <span class="italic">DH</span>. Even post sundown, rides bookings carried on at regular pace, said auto drivers. "I got stuck in a traffic jam on Hebbal, but it was just for 10 minutes. Other than that, there hasn't been much traffic in north Bengaluru, so I'm sticking to this side," said Mohammed Haroon, an auto driver.</p>