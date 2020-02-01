Centre to develop 100 airports for UDAN scheme

Citing growth in air traffic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced development of 100 more airports under the UDAN scheme to boost domestic air travel and put mofussil areas on the aviation map.

“100 more airports would be developed by 2024 to support UDAN scheme. It is expected that the air fleet number shall go up from the present 600 to 1200 during this time,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Sitharaman allocated Rs 3,797 crore in this year's Budget to the Civil Aviation Ministry, a hike of 2.62% than Rs 3,700 crore allocated in the 2019-20 fiscal.

She allocated Rs 810 crore for the purchase of two B777 aircrafts to be used for travel of the prime minister, president and vice president.

The government has allocated Rs 465 crore for its regional connectivity scheme Udan, which is 3.1% higher than what was allocated in 2019-20.

Government has allocated Rs 2,205 crore to Air India Asset Holding Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up as part of financial restructuring of the debt-laden national carrier.

The Economic Survey, presented to Parliament on Friday, observed that India has 136 commercially managed airports by Airport Authority of India and six under public-private partnerships for operation, maintenance and development of airports.

The Survey had noted that the government has been providing a congenial environment so that Indian air carriers double their fleet from about 680 aircraft at the close of 2019 to 1,200 by FY 2023-24.