Extension of time till March 2021 a welcome step in affordable housing space, says LIC Housing Finance MD

By Siddhartha Mohanty
Extension of time period till March 2021 is a welcome step taken by government in the affordable housing space benefiting both, individuals and developers. While tax holiday on profits would encourage more builders to take up affordable housing projects, individual can firm up home buying decision to enjoy the additional tax benefit of Rs.1.50 lakh. It is a right step towards realising the mission of Housing for All by 2022.
(The writer is the MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance)
