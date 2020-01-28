GST relief to healthcare providers may help boost medical tourism: 23BMI

By Kuonal Lakhapati

In the upcoming Union Budget, better taxation slabs can increase the net disposable income of individuals to increase the spending power. This will certainly improve the cash flow which at the moment is one of the major concerns related to the Indian economy.

In addition, GST relief/reduction will enable healthcare providers like hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, diagnostic centres etc. to ease costs and pass on the savings to the end customer.

Incentivising healthcare providers to extend cost benefits to international medical travellers may help boost medical tourism. Also, reducing visa fee and ease of obtaining a medical visa will further boost medical tourism.

(The writer is the Co-Founder and CEO, 23BMI)