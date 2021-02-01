Budget 2021 reactions live updates: Bengalureans cheer for fund allocation for Namma Metro Airport line

Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier in the afternoon February 1, concluded the Union Budget 2021-22. The main themes of the budget included— Atmanirbhar Bharat, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Urban Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0. Follow Deccan Herald for the latest updates on Budget 2021 reactions.
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Healthcare, infra get stimulus shot Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr LIC IPO to be completed in FY22 Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Reactions from Anand Rathi Securities
"The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."-- said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Securities.Credit: Reuters
Comments from L&T Financial Holdings
"A strong capex push of 5.54 trillion rupees ($75.76 billion) is growth positive. This, combined with the enhanced spending on the health sector, will go a long way in supporting economic recovery. However, the actual revenue generation, both via tax and non-tax receipts during FY22 will be instrumental in the management of fiscal situation."-- Rupe Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Econnomist, L&T Financial Holdings.Credit: Reuters
Comments from KPMG
"To address concerns around asset quality, credit loss and liquidity stress, this budget has been proactive to infuse additional capital of 200 billion rupees to PSU banks for providing continued credit access to wholesale and retail borrowers, and therefore push growth agenda."--Rajosik Banerjee, Partner and Head, Financial Risk Management. KPMG, Mumbai. Credit: Reuters
Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan had this to say on Namma Metro fund allocation
It would be good if duty imposed on raw materials was eased- TCL
"We do welcome the recent PLI scheme of the government. However, we need to ease up the duty imposed on raw materials keeping in mind the make in India thought. We should also be getting added incentives so that transformative measures can be taken. The industry contributes 25% of the country's GDP," -- saidMike Chen, General Manager, TCL India
National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort
"The announcement of the National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort by the government to reach our citizens in the language they understand. At Indus App Bazaar, the usage of apps in Indian languages on our platform has increased 2.2 times last year. We believe that with an enhanced app store ecosystem we will be able to break linguistic barriers and adding more value to the next half a billion Indian customers. Moreover, for Atma Nirbhar Bharat to be successful, the focus should be on technology innovation as a whole. We appreciate the government’s focus on innovation and R&D in the budget 2021,"-- saidRakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO, Indus OS.
Budget 2021 is pragmatic and positive of health care sector
"This year’s budget by the Hon’ble Finance Minister is pragmatic, positive, and committed to the healthcare sector which needed a deliberate boost post unprecedented virus outbreak last year. The announcement of a centrally funded scheme - Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana - with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years in addition to the National Health Mission is a welcome step towards strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in the country. Setting up of 15 Health Emergency Centres shows the government’s intent to be future-ready to address any healthcare crises. It is commendable that the government has put healthcare on the forefront, putting the focus on curative and preventive health and wellbeing. The allocation this year is likely to be around Rs 2,23,846 crorewhich is whopping over 130% rise from the budget last year. The proposals would make quality healthcare accessible and affordable, besides standardizing healthcare infrastructure across the country"-- saidHarshit Jain MD , CEO and Founder, Doceree.
