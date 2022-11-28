Adani closes in on India's NDTV takeover

Adani closes in on India's NDTV takeover as founder entity transfers shares

The transfer of shares will give Adani control over a 29.18 per cent stake in the news group

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said on Monday an entity backed by its founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to taking over the media firm.

The transfer of shares will give Adani control over a 29.18 per cent stake in the news group. Adani is also conducting an open offer running between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5 for a 26 per cent stake in NDTV.

The open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares as of Monday's close, or around 32 per cent the 16.8 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Asia's richest man unveiled plans late in August to acquire a majority stake in the popular news network, seen as a bastion of independent media.

More than a decade ago, NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy took Rs 400 crore ($49.00 million) loan from a company that Adani acquired in August. In exchange, they issued warrants that allowed the company to acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in the news group.

NDTV had sought to block the transfer of shares in August, saying its founders had since 2020 been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market, and so cannot transfer shares which Adani was trying to secure in a bid to exert control.

NDTV said the entity backed by its founders issued shares after the market regulator's restrictions on its founders expired on Nov. 26. ($1 = 81.66 Indian rupees) 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NDTV
Adani Group
Business News

What's Brewing

Indore plans 1st retail municipal bond for solar plant

Indore plans 1st retail municipal bond for solar plant

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

K'taka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; probe ordered

K'taka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; probe ordered

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

 