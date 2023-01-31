Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 bn share sale

Adani Enterprises climbed 2 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a US short-seller's scathing attack.

Gautam Adani's group firms have lost over Rs 5 lakh crore in stock market value since Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report flagged concerns about the group's high debt levels and its suspected improper use of tax havens. Adani has called the report baseless.

A successful completion of the share sale will show investors still believe in the group's prospects and that it can weather the unprecedented short-seller challenge and its aftermath.

Adani Enterprises stock opened at Rs 2,932 rupees, still below the lower end of the share sale's price band of Rs 3,112.

The issue was subscribed 3 per cent by Monday. The anchor portion of the issue - that accounted for 30 per cent - closed last week with investments from investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company said late on Monday it will invest $400 million in the issue, but the bid has not yet been reflected in the data on Indian exchanges.

The share sale needs at least 90 per cent subscription to go through.

Some other group stocks, including Adani Power, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas, were down 5 per cent-10 per cent.

Adani Wilmar was down 5 per cent, but Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.5 per cent at open.