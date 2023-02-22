Adani Ports and SEZ repays Rs 1,500 crore

Adani firm repays Rs 1,500 crore to SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life

This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations, the company said

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 22 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 16:06 ist
Illustrative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has repaid Rs 1,500 crore loan and will repay another Rs 1,000 crore in commercial papers due in March.

The Adani Group firm paid Rs 1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and Rs 500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on commercial papers that matured on Monday, as scheduled.

"This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations," a company spokesperson said. "This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group."

An SBI MF spokesperson said it has no further exposure.

"SBI MF had an exposure of around Rs 1,000 crore to Adani Group, which has been repaid on maturity. We have no further exposure to the Adani Group," the spokesperson said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Adani
Business News

What's Brewing

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

 