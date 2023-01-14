Adidas loses stripes row trademark battle with luxury designer Thom Browne

Adidas has lost a court case to try to stop a fashion designer from using a four-stripe design, the media reported.
The sportswear giant argued that luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's four stripes were too similar to its three stripes, the BBC reported.
Browne argued that shoppers were unlikely to confuse the two brands as -- among other reasons -- his had a different number of stripes.
Adidas had planned to ask for more than $7.8 million in damages -- but a jury in New York sided with Browne.
Browne's designs often feature four horizontal, parallel stripes, encircling the arm of a garment or -- as frequently seen on the creator himself -- a sock, BBC reported.
Adidas' designs often see three stripes.
Browne's legal team portrayed him as the underdog taking on a huge corporation, and argued the two brands served different customers.
Sportswear does not dominate Thom Browne Inc's creations and its output is aimed at wealthy customers - for example, a pair of women's compression leggings cost 680 pounds, while a polo shirt goes for 270 pounds.
Browne's lawyers also argued that stripes are a common design, the BBC reported.
While Adidas launched legal action in 2021, the battle between the two companies dates back more than 15 years.
In 2007, Adidas complained that Thom Browne was using a three-stripe design on jackets. Browne agreed to stop using it and added a fourth stripe.
Since then Thom Browne Inc has expanded rapidly and is now sold in more than 300 locations worldwide, and in recent years has been creating more athletics wear, BBC reported.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Into the universe
What you shouldn't say on radio
We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair
Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023
The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows
Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person
Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins