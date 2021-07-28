After Flipkart, Amazon files appeal at Supreme Court in antitrust probe

Antitrust probe: After Flipkart, Amazon's appeal at SC

The companies have denied wrongdoing, but the state court in Karnataka said: 'they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry'

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2021, 16:16 ist
The Supreme Court website showed the case listing of an appeal, without giving further details.Credit: AFP File Photo

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday filed an appeal with India's top court against a state court's order that allowed an antitrust probe against the US firm and Walmart's Flipkart to continue, according to source and court listings.

A court last week dismissed cases filed by Amazon and Flipkart which sought to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) 2020 investigation on accusations that the companies circumvent Indian law by creating complex business structures.

The companies have denied wrongdoing, but the state court in Karnataka said "they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry."

Also read: Flipkart asks Supreme Court to stall antitrust queries, probe

Details of Amazon's plea were not immediately clear. The Supreme Court website showed the case listing of an appeal, without giving further details.

Flipkart challenged the decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and has requested a restraint on the CCI after the watchdog asked 32 "sensitive" questions in mid July, in what the firm called an "invasive" investigation.

Amazon
Flipkart
Antitrust
ecommerce
Supreme Court

